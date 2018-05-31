White Plains to Recognize Gun Violence Awareness Day Friday, June 1

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will join White Plains Mayor Tom Roach on Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. on the steps of City Hall to receive a proclamation from the Mayor recognizing Gun Violence Awareness Day.

June 1st is Wear Orange Day and the first day of National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend and many cities across the country are taking the opportunity to acknowledge the 96 Americans killed by gun violence each day.

Joining Mayor Roach at this event will be: Joseph Ricca, Superintendent of Schools; Julia Probber, White Plains resident and member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Westchester, NY local group; Kelly Marx, White Plains High School senior and organizer of Westchester County March For Our Lives.

Also in recognition of Gun Violence Prevention Awareness Day, the City of White Plains will light the Lyon Place Garage as well as the fountains in Renaissance Plaza orange.