White Plains to Hold Independence Day Celebration June 30

Rick Pezzullo

The City of White Plains will be getting a head start on the July 4 holiday by hosting its annual Independence Day Celebration on Friday, June 30 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at White Plains High School on North St.

The free event will feature a wide variety of entertainment including a performance by The Larry Stevens Band on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Children and their families can also enjoy a visit from the Animal Embassy, the Miz Liz Variety Show, and the Bubble Bus.

Inflatable Party Adventures will offer rides for $3 each. Food concessions will also be available.

A spectacular fireworks show presented by International Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Residents are encouraged to arrive early and bring blankets and chairs.

The night of fun festivities is sponsored by New York Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center.

