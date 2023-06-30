White Plains to Hold Independence Day Celebration June 30
The City of White Plains will be getting a head start on the July 4 holiday by hosting its annual Independence Day Celebration on Friday, June 30 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at White Plains High School on North St.
The free event will feature a wide variety of entertainment including a performance by The Larry Stevens Band on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Children and their families can also enjoy a visit from the Animal Embassy, the Miz Liz Variety Show, and the Bubble Bus.
Inflatable Party Adventures will offer rides for $3 each. Food concessions will also be available.
A spectacular fireworks show presented by International Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Residents are encouraged to arrive early and bring blankets and chairs.
The night of fun festivities is sponsored by New York Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center.
Rick has more than 40 years’ experience covering local news in Westchester and Putnam counties, running the gamut from politics and crime to sports and human interest. He has been an editor at Examiner Media since 2012. Read more from Rick’s editor-author bio here. Read Rick’s work here: https://www.theexaminernews.com/author/pezzullo_rick-writer/