White Plains Resident Connie Evans Celebrates 107th Birthday

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Family and friends gathered on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Epic Assisted Living Center in White Plains to celebrate the 107th birthday of city resident Cornelia “Connie” Ray Evans.

Organizing the festive occasion were members of the Bethel Baptist Church where Mrs. Evans is the oldest living member and for many years served as the church historian. She was an active member of the church under the leadership of several ministers, including current Pastor Rev. Edward O. Williamson.

Born Nov. 16, 1916 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Evans’ family moved to New York when she was nine years old. For more than 60 years, she was employed in the health care field, first as a certified medical technician and then as a licensed practical nurse.

She was active in the White Plains/Greenburgh NAACP, where she is a life member.

According to Yvonne Bert, family members traveled from nearby states to honor the family matriarch who has always been a caregiver for the family, helping to raise her siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews across several generations. Many shared stories of how Evans positively impacted their lives in so many ways from childhood.

At the party, Evans was witty and charming and joined in the rendition of “Happy Birthday.” She also delighted her guests by reading her birthday greetings out loud without the assistance of glasses.