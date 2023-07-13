White Plains Renews Contract with Empress Ambulance Service

White Plains residents will continue to rely on familiar faces when emergency situations arise.

During its July 3 meeting, the White Plains Common Council entered into a new three-year Emergency Medical Services Agreement with Empress Ambulance Service, LLC, which has been serving the city for more than 20 years.

The new agreement took effect July 1with Empress receiving a 3.5% increase from the last contract. White Plains will be paying Empress $780,981, which is $26,410 more than last year. The second year of the deal includes a 4.5% increase to $816,125 and the third year includes a 5% increase to $856,931.

“I think Empress does a great job,” said Council President Justin Brasch.

White Plains Public Safety Commissioner David Chong explained Empress provides two ambulances seven days a week, 24 hours a day with Advanced Life Support. A third ambulance with Basic Life Support is provided seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and a fourth ambulance is ready to roll Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“They provide a valuable, valuable service to our city,” Chong told the Council. “We are happy with their service. They are essential. They give us their best paramedics. We have really good coverage for the price we pay.”

Empress has averaged responding to about 7,500 calls annually. Chong said it would be too costly for the city to provide its own ambulance service, noting each ambulance costs $1 million.

“Consistency is key as we continue to grow,” said Council Member Jennifer Puja.