White Plains Man Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Child Sex Abuse

A 53-year-old White Plains man was sentenced last week to 35 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child and distribution and possession of child sex abuse material.

Fred Mastroianni was sentenced Aug. 15 by U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern after he previously pled guilty to the charges. In addition to the prison term, Mastroianni was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and ordered to pay a total of $10,000 in assessments and restitution in an amount to be determined.

“The sentencing of Fred Mastroianni holds him accountable for years of horrific sexual abuse of children and for distributing and possessing a massive collection of child sex abuse material,” said Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. “Mastroianni is being punished for the devastating harm and trauma he inflicted on his minor victims and their families. This Office will do everything in its power to protect children and bring those who sexually exploit them to justice.”

According to Williams, court filings and statements made in court, Mastroianni victimized a young child for his own sexual gratification. His sexual abuse began when the victim was 10 years old and continued until Mastroianni’s arrest.

On multiple occasions until the victim turned 14 years old, Mastroianni directed another White Plains man, Ismet Korac, to coerce the victim to engage in sexual activities on live video calls with Mastroianni. Mastroianni recorded that abuse and kept the recordings, as well as other nude photographs of the victim for years.

According to Williams, Mastroianni broke the victim’s will and spirit to resist the abuse through a combination of threats and promises of gifts.

When the victim was 17 years old, Mastroianni continued offering money and clothes in exchange for more photos and videos of the victim engaging in sex acts. After years of victimizing and grooming the victim, as soon as the victim turned 18, Mastroianni, who was 48 years old at the time, began paying the victim to have sex with himself and other men, which continued until Mastroianni’s arrest.

In addition, for more than a decade, Mastroianni amassed and maintained an extensive collection of child sex abuse material, which he shared with others online. Those videos involved rape, incest, and abuse to very young children.

Korac, 49, previously pled guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and was sentenced to 25 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas on April 16.