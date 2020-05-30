White Plains Man Charged for Murder

White Plains police have arrested a 25-year-old city resident for the murder earlier this week of Deron Strange.

On Wednesday night Strange, a 35-year-old White Plains resident, had a dispute with the alleged murderer, Brandon Williams. The two had been seen hanging out that day. Williams allegedly shot Strange in the torso late Wednesday night in White Plains, six minutes before midnight.

On Friday night, less than 72 hours later, police apprehended Williams in the 8 o’clock hour. The suspect had been hiding out at a hotel on Corporate Drive in Harrison, Commissioner David Chong said. Police had learned Williams was hiding in the hotel, and setup a perimeter outside. In speaking with hotel security and management, police established Williams was inside the hotel. When he tried to sneak out, police apprehended the suspect.

In addition to receiving assistance from the F.B.I.’s violent felony task-force, White Plains police also benefited from receiving cooperation from members of the community when gathering information, the commissioner stressed.

“People in the community won’t tolerate this kind of violence,” Chong said. “I appreciate the community working with us.”

Williams, whose last known address is 159 South Lexington Avenue, was known to White Plains police, as was Strange. Both had criminal records, and Strange had at some point been let out of jail early.

Police did perform CPR on Strange Wednesday night. Strange was still alive when rushed to White Plains Hospital but died in the wee hours Thursday morning, at about 3 a.m.

Chong did note how Williams has already “lawyered up,” but that police have gathered substantial evidence resulting from a search warrant they executed at the man’s home and for the hotel where he was hiding. The evidence does “tie him to the homicide,” Chong said.

Williams has been booked on several serious felony charges: Murder Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, Criminal use of a Firearm First Degree and Reckless Endangerment First Degree. He’s also been charged with Criminal Mischief Second Degree.

“My compliments to the community and to detectives on a great job,” Chong said.