White Plains Hospital Exec. Dies Suddenly During Retirement Party

Ossie Dahl, a Cortlandt Manor resident and former vice president of facilities at White Plains Hospital, died suddenly Jan. 11, surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, during a retirement party at the White Plains Woman’s Club celebrating his 40-year career at the hospital.

He was 64.

Over the past decades White Plains Hospital has seen major growth, much of that facilitated by Dahl, who most recently was in charge of renovations to the interior of the hospital complex, working part-time as administrative director of facilities .

Dahl viewed White Plains Hospital as an important part of the White Plains community, proud to be a part of the team. In 2016, he was recognized at the annual White Plains Dept. of Public Service Awards Ceremony with a certificate of appreciation and made an honorary member of the White Plains Dept. of Public Safety.

The obituary said his last moments were spent expressing love, gratitude and happiness, but that he would have resented the circumstances of his death because he hated publicity and would have been mad that he left this world just one week into retirement.

Media reports indicate he fainted just after giving his retirement speech. Doctors attending the party performed CPR on him before the ambulance arrived and he was later pronounced dead at White Plains Hospital.

The obituary said the things he loved most were: spending time with his beloved wife, Donna; reminiscing over wine with his brothers, Steve Dahl and Kenneth Dahl (Celia); bonding over menus with his daughter, Lauren Cummings (Chris); life chats with his son, Matt Dahl (Jessica); being “Pa” to his grandsons, Tyler and Ryan Dahl; and spoiling his eight nieces and nephews.

His family, colleagues, “Monday Night Cards,” friends of 50 years, and Fran Dahl, his children’s mother, will continue to celebrate his life and keep his memory alive through stories.

A chapel service was held Jan. 15 evening, followed by private cremation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to www.wphospital.org/powerofone.