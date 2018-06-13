White Plains Examiner Sports Reporter Honored By White Plains School District

White Plains Examiner sports reporter Al Coqueran received a special honor Friday night from the White Plains School District for his commitment and dedication to delivering top-notch high school sports coverage.

During the district’s annual senior athletic awards night, athletic director Matt Cameron presented Coqueran with a special plaque praising him for constantly providing the community with fair, thoughtful and thorough coverage of the district’s sporting events.

“Mr. Coqueran somehow manages to be at nearly every White Plains High School athletic contest and knows the names of many of our players and coaches without having to ask,” Cameron said at the June 8 event. “Apart from being a consummate wordsmith, Mr. Coqueran is a valued member of the White Plains High School community.”

An emotional Coqueran was joined by his longtime companion Martha and his daughter Aisha as he thanked school officials, student athletes, his family and members of Examiner Media for their support and cooperation throughout the years.

“I would like to thank the White Plains High School Athletic Department and White Plains High School Administration, particularly Athletic Director Matthew Cameron and Principal Ellen Doherty for honoring me for my sports coverage over the years,” Coqueran said after the event.

In his remarks during the ceremony Coqueran highlighted some of his most memorable moments reporting for the district, including the basketball teams four consecutive Section 1 AA titles, Cameron Crabbe ferociously leading the football team to a section title, and several notable student athletes who found success after school.

Coqueran also cited several teachers, trainers and coaches. He reminded students that they couldn’t do what they do without a ferocious support team cheering them on.

“It is the teachers, the coaches and the trainers whose daily exhibit of caring and compassion make Tigers Athletics, Tigers Athletics,” Coqueran said. “When you student athletes present today look back at your high school careers after success in college and in life; do not ever forget that it is the coaches, the teachers and your parents who are the ones to thank.”

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach added that he speaks with Coqueran at every game he attends. Roach explained the innate passion Coqueran has for reporting, stating that he takes the time to get to know every athlete and honors the work and effort they put into excelling in their designated sport.

In addition to the district’s prestigious awards, Roach presented Coqueran with a proclamation declaring June 8, 2018, Al Coqueran Day in White Plains.

“If he wasn’t here to cover it, it wouldn’t get covered,” Roach said. “And I think what these kids do needs to be honored and Al is the one-man band doing that.”

“I express my sincere gratitude to Mayor Tom Roach and the City of White Plains for the Proclamation presented to me. I have very much enjoyed covering the student/athletes and coaches over the years in the community of White Plains. I will forever cherish these honors,” Coqueran said.