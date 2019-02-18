White Plains Dems Endorse All-female Slate for Common Council

At a heavily attended meeting Feb. 13 at the White Plains YWCA, the White Plains Democratic City Committee endorsed what is believed to be its first all-female slate of candidates for seats on the city common council.

Incumbent Nadine Hunt-Robinson, an attorney who was appointed, and then elected, to the Common Council in 2014 and re-elected for a full four-year term in 2015, was endorsed for re-election by an overwhelming margin.

Also endorsed by an overwhelming margin was Victoria Presser, a career public-information officer for governmental and non-profit agencies, who is now the public-information officer for the Scarsdale Board of Education.

In a close contest for the third position on the slate, Jennifer Puja, Director of the Westchester-Putnam AFL-CIO Central Labor Body, was endorsed over Richard Payne, information-technology specialist at St Vincent’s Hospital in Harrison.

In addition, the City Committee unanimously endorsed Ben Boykin, Chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators, for re-election as County Legislator for the 5th District and Alfreda Williams, Vice Chair of the County Board, for re-election as County Legislator for the 8th District.