The White Plains Democratic City Committee (WPDCC) will make endorsements for the 2023 election in the coming weeks for three seats on the Common Council and the two Board of Legislators districts that encompass parts of White Plains.

The WPDCC is accepting resumes and letters from registered Democrats seeking to run for the positions. Candidates are asked to outline their qualifications and explain why they want to run for either the council or the legislature. Council candidates must reside in the city while legislative candidates should reside in the district in which they want to run.

Interested parties should e-mail their information to WPDCC Nominating Committee Chair Charlene Raynor at raynor1961@yahoo.com by Monday, Jan. 23.

Candidates endorsed by the WPDCC would be expected to run as part of a slate, support and actively campaign with the other candidates on the endorsed ticket as well as share information with and produce joint literature with their running mates. They will be called upon to raise sufficient funds to pay for their share of campaign literature and other expenses for the general election and, if necessary, a June primary. They will also be asked to participate in obtaining signatures of registered Democrats required to get the designees on the ballot.

The 5th county Legislative District encompasses parts of White Plains, all of Scarsdale and the Silver Lake section of Harrison. The 8th county Legislative District covers parts of White Plains and Greenburgh.

