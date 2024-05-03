White Plains Citywide Speed Limit Reduced to 25 MPH

We are part of The Trust Project

New signs will be installed in May throughout the City of White Plains to inform motorists of the new 25-mile-per-hour speed limit.

In early February, the Common Council approved an ordinance to reduce the citywide speed limit from 30 to 25. The lower speed limit will not apply to Bryant Ave., Central Ave., Central Westchester Parkway, Mamaroneck Ave., North Broadway, North St., Old Mamaroneck Rd., Tarrytown Rd., Westchester Ave., Westchester Avenue Frontage Rd., and White Plains Ave.

“The reduction of the citywide speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph is a necessary, long-awaited change that will make our residents safer,” said White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach. “Vehicles moving at a lower speed reduces incidents of fatalities and are better able to avoid crashes.”

On Aug. 12. 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to help prevent traffic-related crashes and fatalities by allowing municipalities to reduce speed limits to 25.

City officials said the reduced speed limit will help improve public safety and prevent pedestrian fatalities on foot and cycling.