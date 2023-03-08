White Plains Board of Ed Hears Preview of District Budget

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The White Plains Board of Education listened to a presentation last week from district administrators about the non-instructional operations portions of the proposed 2023-24 budget.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca led the special Feb. 27 Zoom board meeting and said will be unveiling his full tentative spending plan to trustees on March 13.

“Everything is directed to supporting our children,” Ricca said. “We are really proud to bring this forward and build on our programming.”

Following a zero percent tax levy increase this year, a 1.9% tax levy hike is projected for 2023-24. Revenue in the district is up $11.7 million. Of the estimated $256 million, $201 million is generated from real property taxes.

One of the priority projects on the table is installing security doors and security stations in some sections of the high school.

“Safety and security are of the utmost importance to us,” Ricca said.

Also at the high school, regrading and resodding of Field 10 is under consideration at a price tag of $275,000.

With an increase in participation in interscholastic sports, Ricca said district officials are exploring adding programs for athletes, such as girls wrestling, boys’ volleyball, girls’ flag football, and unified sports.

“We want to make sure Tiger Pride continues all throughout the school district,” he said.

Meanwhile, over the next 10 years, enrollment in schools is projected to decrease by 770 students (11.5%). Next year, the district is planning for 6,666 students, down 37 from this year.