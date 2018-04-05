White Plains Battle of the Bravest Supports Ronald McDonald House

They Came. They Played. They Remembered.

On Saturday, morning 13 members of the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) joined a multitude of other firefighters to pay tribute and lay to rest FDNY Lieutenant Christopher Raguso, who was also a Master Sargent in the Air Force National Guard.

Raguso and FDNY Fire Marshall and Air Force National Guard Major Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis along with five other military service members died when their helicopter crashed in [Iraq on March 15.

It was an emotional week for members of the FDNY, who also buried comrade firefighter Lt. Michael Davidson on Tuesday, March 27. On Thursday, March 22, Davidson died while fighting a fire that broke out in a building in Harlem where a movie was being filmed.

On Saturday morning, after the 13 members of the FDNY joined other comrades to pay tribute to their fallen comrade Raguso and his family, they drove from the funeral in Kings Park, Suffolk County to Ebersole Ice Rink in White Plains.

At the local ice rink the 13 FDNY members donned their hockey gear as members of the FDNY Hockey Team and challenged the White Plains Fire Department Hockey Team in the 23rd Annual “Battle of the Bravest” Charity Cup Hockey Game to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley.

“Anytime a fireman dies in the line of duty it is tragic and we try to make every funeral the best we can,” stated FDNY Lt. Chris LaRocca, the Captain of the FDNY skaters. “The fact that these two firemen died while doing a tour of duty in the military just makes it that more meaningful and tragic,” said LaRocca.

There was a Moment of Silence before the game for deceased brethren, which included the late White Plains Police Officer Michael Ferguson, who passed away in November 2017. Ferguson skated with the WPFD Hockey Team for many years.

Afterwards, retired Yonkers firefighter Frank Amadio sang the National Anthem before the 23rd Annual “Battle of the Bravest” Ceremonial Puck Drop. City of White Plains Mayor Tom Roach dropped the puck with no other than Ronald McDonald himself, as “Battle of the Bravest” organizer WPFD Lt. Rich Servello and FDNY Lt. LaRocca awaited the drop.

“We really appreciate the FDNY taking the time to come and participate in this event. They have been going through a lot in the FDNY at this time, which makes us appreciate it even more. It is also great to see our guys (WPFD) out there skating for a great cause,” said Mayor Roach.

The ensuing game was a back and forth scoring duel with the FDNY coming out on top 11-7. Nonetheless, as the public address announcer said after the third period horn, “The winner is The Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley.”

“Their support is fabulous to us. We are located in Valhalla, so the White Plains Fire Department, Yonkers and New York City Fire Departments have all been very supportive of us,” acknowledged Lisa Fine, Director of Events for the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley.

The firefighters took an intermission from the competition between the second and third periods to hold a raffle for prizes, which included a 40” Flat Screen Television, autographed pucks by former NY Rangers Ryan McDonagh and Rick Nash. There were also signed hockey sticks by NHL goalie Martin Biron and Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. The Crown Plaza Hotel White Plains-Downtown also donated a gift certificate for the raffle.

There was also a one of a kind encased pinstriped firefighter helmet autographed by former NY Yankees closer Mariano Rivera on display at the “Battle of the Bravest.” The unique helmet is being auctioned exclusively through Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley, online at www.RMH-GHV.org. The auction began on Monday, April 2 at 5 p.m. and will close on Thursday, April 12 at 5 p.m. The starting bid is $1000.

The second period of the “Battle of the Bravest” ended with the WPFD leading by a score of 7-6. However, the FDNY skaters owned the third period outscoring the local firefighters, 5-0, in the period.

Team Captain Lt. LaRocca scored three goals and firefighter Ryan Blair netted two goals for the FDNY. WPFD firefighter Jake Douglass, scored two goals and firefighter Tommy Dooley also scored for the local firefighters.

After the 23rd Annual “Battle of the Bravest” Charity Hockey Game and all the festivities concluded at Ebersole, a celebration to commemorate this year’s event was held at Ron Blacks Beer Hall on Mamaroneck Avenue, where the winner of the 50/50 Raffle was awarded. White Plains Firefighters Local 274 also sold their signature “Battle of the Bravest” T-shirts throughout the day. All proceeds from the “Battle of the Bravest” benefit the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley.