White Plains Awarded $10M from State for Downtown Revitalization

The City of White Plains has been chosen to receive $10 million from New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

The DRI was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. White Plains is the fourth municipality in Westchester to be selected, following New Rochelle, Peekskill and Ossining.

“Our region is experiencing a housing crisis and White Plains has risen to the challenge building new residential units with a robust affordable housing component,” said White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach. “We are proud to have been one of the first communities in the state to be certified as a “Pro Housing Community. The funds will be used to support our plans to bring new energy to our downtown, improving the pedestrian and cycling experience and attracting people from every age group and socioeconomic status to maintain the diversity of our community.”

White Plains’ DRI application, entitled, “The Heart of White Plains,” focuses on the city’s traditional urban core, which is considered a walker’s paradise, having achieved a walk score of 98 out of 100. The area is home to numerous multi-family developments, the soon to be redeveloped Galleria and City Center shopping malls, a thriving restaurant row and hospitality center and the busiest Metro North train station in the lower Hudson Valley.

“Local communities’ downtowns are part of what makes New York State vibrant and great,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “These initiatives not only provide communities with the necessary funding to revitalize their downtowns, but also help them feel seen and heard by the state. Helping uplift the areas around the Hudson River will drive tourists in and make residents excited about where they live.”

White Plains will begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize its downtown with up to $300,000 in planning funds from the $10 million DRI grant. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the effort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners.

The Strategic Investment Plan will examine local assets and opportunities to identify economic development, transportation, housing, and community projects that align with each community’s vision for downtown revitalization and that are poised for implementation. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI grant funds in revitalization projects that will advance the communities’ vision for their downtowns and that can leverage and expand upon the state’s $10 million investment. Plans for the DRI’s seventh round will be complete in 2024.