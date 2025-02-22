Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras, Carnival Locally

By Morris Gut

‘LAISSEZ LES BON TEMPS ROULER’! Let the good times roll! Carnival season has begun all over the globe. Mardi Gras culminates on Fat Tuesday, March 4th . If you want to take in some of the revelry here are some local suggestions…

NEW ORLEANS & SOUTHERN STYLE MARDI GRAS DISHES & VENUES!

Crawdaddy’s Creole Kitchen, 68 Wheeler Ave., Pleasantville, was jumping when we first walked in, past the Voodoo Lounge to the bar. It’s the newest spot in town bursting with the flavors and vibes of The Big Easy. Tempting bites include Pimiento Cheese, Popcorn Shrimp, Crawfish Mac & Cheese, Po’ Boys, Seafood Gumbo, and Fry Baskets. Partners Michael Boulos, Veronica Kallas, Maria & Anthony Amato are planning special treats during their Mardi Gras celebration. 914-449-6199 www.crawdaddyscreolekitchen.com

Owner Nick Fusco at Freebird Kitchen & Bar, 161 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, serves a Southern-themed menu that includes such specialties as: Shrimp Po-Boy Sandwich; Fried Green Tomatoes; Cajun Pasta; Shrimp & Grits; Chicken & Waffles; Fried Pickles, and a darn good Pimento Cheeseburger. Look for a swarm of artsy flying birds hanging from the ceiling in the dining room. Open for lunch & dinner. Great Happy Hours 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend brunch. Phone: 914-607-2476. www.freebirdkitchenandbar.com

Southern Table Kitchen & Bar, 39 Marble Ave., Pleasantville, offers a big dose of Southern hospitality along with such open kitchen house specialties as: Fried Green Tomatoes, Cheddar Biscuits, Grit Bowls, Cajun-style Seafood Boils, and Chicken & Waffles. Good Fried Chicken, too. Open daily. Phone: 914-618-3355. www.southern-table.com

Multi-talented artist, model, actor and consummate host Alvin Clayton of Alvin & Friends, 14 Memorial Highway, New Rochelle serves up solid doses of American Soul Food, Southern favorites, a taste of the Caribbean, spirited jazz sessions and art. Alvin & Friends Restaurant has a sophisticated Manhattan vibe. Check out the Classic Jambalaya, Shrimp & Grits, Fried Chicken, and Bourbon Glazed Pork Chops. Burgers and Mac & Cheese, too. Combine your visit with some live music. Love their Friday night jazz featuring local talent. Saturdays, too. The Sunday Jazz Brunch is a winning combination as well. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. 914-654-6549 www.alvinandfriendsrestaurant.com

Proprietor Peter Van Cott of The Bayou Restaurant, 580 Gramatan Ave., Mount Vernon, has been serving up the spirited sounds and flavors of Cajun country since 1991, and the place is still funky and enjoyable. So, if you can’t make it to New Orleans, this is the spot to revel to authentic blues and zydeco music while hunkering down to an overstuffed Po’ Boy or such house specialties as: Voodoo Wings, fat Muffulettas, Southern Fried Chicken, Grilled Peppered Catfish, Tender Pork Ribs Smothered in BBQ Sauce, Jazzy Jumpin’ Jambalaya served with Louisiana Andouille Sausage, Alligator Sausage, and Crawfish Tails Smothered in rich Creole Gravy. Their Annual Mardi Gras Bash will be held on Fat Tuesday featuring live entertainment. Reservations are suggested. Phone: 914-668-2634. www.bayourestaurantny.com

Owners Greg & Jon DeMarco and Kevin Campbell of Rye Roadhouse, 12 High Street, Rye, will be marking Fat Tuesday all day. The fun starts with specialty cocktails, authentic New Orleans Cajun/Creole dishes and traditional Zydeco music. Try their tasty Shrimp Po’ Boy or mixed bowl of Jambalaya with meats and seafood including Andouille sausage and crawfish tails. The sweet potato fries served with remoulade are great. Beads and giveaways are also promised. Reservations a must. Phone: 914-925-2668. www.ryeroadhouse.com

Holy Crab, 32 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, serves fresh Cajun-style seafood as you would see in New Orleans. It is a long sprawling space with bustling bar/lounge. Open daily. Check out such specialties as: Lobster Mac & Cheese, Po’ Boys, Gumbo, Snow Crab Legs and Jambalaya Shrimp. Phone: 914-948-3888. www.holycrabny.com

You can enjoy a good Jambalaya at Savanna’s Southern House, 3901 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor. Blackened Catfish & Shrimp, too. A convivial spot offering a southern themed ambiance. 914-736-1203 www.savannahandco.com

FESTA DI CARNEVALE AT LA BOCCA!

Chef/proprietor Tony Spiritoso will be holding his annual Italian multi-course Carnival feast on Sunday, March 9th at 3 p.m. The cost is $68 per person. Begin with platters from Tony’s signature antipasti bar loaded daily with tempting cured imported meats, cheeses and appetizing house made salads. Tony has brought his vintage bright red slicing machine along wherever he has been, and it sits here ready to roll at the antipasto counter. Italian music. Some consider La Bocca the most authentic Italian kitchen in the area. Seasonal pastas, meats, fish and game. The wine selection is among the best in the county. The dining room is strewn with authentic Carnival masks, artistic columns and seasonal artifacts. There is a wine room for private events. La Bocca, 8 Church St., White Plains. 914-948-3281 www.laboccaristorante.com

BRAZILIAN CARNIVAL AT FOGO DE CHAO!

Warming things up for the start of Carnival, Fogo de Chao, the bustling Brazilian steakhouse in White Plains, will be holding a spirited Bar Event on Thursday, February 27th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $29 per patron for 2 Caipirinhas, the national cocktail of Brazil, and bar bites. Traditional specialties will be served throughout the month. Fogo De Chao is a sprawling spot for drinks, giant Market Table salad bar, and waves of fire-roasted meats served on skewers in the churrasco style. If you have never experienced this type of dining concept, get ready and make sure you are hungry. Additions to the traditional meat offerings include a fresh daily seafood selection, a variety of freshly made salads, and a dramatic bar/lounge area. Bar menu. Happy Hours. There is also a butcher shop on the premises for take-home. Fogo de Chao, 235 Main Street, White Plains. www.fogodechao.com

Morris Gut is a former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at gutreactions@optonline.net.