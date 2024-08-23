What is Your Favorite Cartoon Character? Local Children Weigh In

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Athan Halo

From “Tom and Jerry” to “Despicable Me 4,” cartoons are everywhere.

They’re enjoyed by kids (and grown-ups), and the results are clear – in 2023, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” grossed $1.36 billion, and recently, “Inside Out 2” made $63 million in a single day.

Animated characters and their popularity are rising across the globe. This naturally begs the question: Which cartoon character do children favor?

Earlier this summer over a 16-day span, children from three to 10 years old were asked who their three most-favored choices. Data was collected at five locations – the White Plains, Scarsdale, Greenburgh and Eastchester public libraries as well as The Westchester Mall.

In ranking order, this is what was found.

3. Dog Man and Pikachu (Tie)

Dog Man, the graphic-novel-starring doggy superhero created by Dav Pilkey, (author of the “Captain Underpants” novels), has exploded in popularity since its introduction in 2016. Dog Man was an ordinary police dog, a companion to his cop owner, until the two were injured. Long story short, Dog Man is a dog with the body of a policeman.

Don’t let the spooky backstory fool you, though, as the canine crusader connects with his audience via jolly, nutty humor. With a wide appeal, Dog Man has been praised for his integrity and persistence.

Sharing the zany saga of the heroic dog, his sidekick, Cat Kid, redeemed-villain Petey the Cat and the antics of main villain Piggy, “Dog Man” books explore universal themes such as kindness and empathy. Frequent New York Times Best Sellers, the books have been translated into 47 different languages, and have sold more than 60 million print copies as of Apr. 1.

A Dog Man movie is being made by Dreamworks Animation, and is set to hit theaters next January.

Pikachu, a legendary global icon, has stood the test of time, entertaining fans through many mediums since 1996. Pikachu lives in a world where people coexist with powerful creatures, known as Pokémon, and 10-year-olds leave home to go on a journey of exploration, capturing these creatures and training them for battle.

Initially obscure, Pikachu became a hit in 1997 following the premiere of the “Pokémon” anime, where he debuted as Ash Ketchum’s aloof companion. While it takes time for Pikachu to warm up to Ash, they quickly bond when being chased and attacked by a flock of Spearow (territorial bird Pokémon). The two display companionship and resilience throughout their journey, empowering children to be adventurous and tenacious.

Unlike most Pokémon, he refuses to stay in his Pokéball, showing independence.

Pikachu has been featured in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 23 times, more often than Mickey Mouse, and the 1999 spinoff game “Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition” sold 14.6 million copies.

TIME magazine named Pikachu the 12th most influential video game character of all time.

2. Spiderman

A quintessential good guy and superhero, Spiderman has charmed fans and saved the day since 1962.

Often praised for his humor, morals and (as Peter Parker) relatability, Spiderman connects to young audiences. While Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman were all adults with idiosyncratic upbringings, Peter Parker was a normal teenager from Queens when he was bitten by the spider that would give him his powers.

First appearing in Marvel Comics’ “Amazing Fantasy #15,” Spiderman has also swung to the rescue in the form of movies, video games and, since 1967, cartoons.

Recently, the animated series “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” has provided a more childish take on the iconic webslinger. “Spidey” faces reimagined Spiderman villains, including Doc Ock and Green Goblin, with the help of his friends, which include Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and Iron Man, among others. The cartoon was nominated for Outstanding Animated Series at the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards this year.

1. Bluey

An animated blue puppy, Bluey is an Australian cartoon character who stars in her show of the same name.

Premiering in 2018, “Bluey” revolves around the imaginative tales of Bluey and her family as she lets her creativity guide her. Playing with everything from a time-freezing xylophone to magical asparagus, Bluey creates a whimsical world that encourages independence and fosters ingenuity. She learns by experiencing the world around her, and never strays away from an adventure.

Bluey, her sister Bingo, mom Chilli and dad Bandit all serve as ideal role models who periodically get caught up in less-than-ideal scenarios. As a result, the cartoon entertains children with silly fun while lightheartedly introducing them to complex topics such as separation, trauma and illness.

With consistently clever writing and vibrant animation, the show does not seem to be slowing down. “Bluey” was nominated for a Best Animated Series at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards the past three years. It also won an International Emmy Kids Award in 2019 and a Peabody Award earlier this year.