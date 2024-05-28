What Is Comfort? (and How to Get More of It)

By Bill Primavera

There is definitely something comforting about the word comfort and all of its meanings: physical, mental and spiritual. But, here, let’s get physical.

When I got my first apartment on my own when I was in college, it came unfurnished, and all I needed to get started was a bed. I decided to combine the functions of a sofa and a bed by buying a wooden door, hollow, and propping it up with four cinder blocks and covering it with a layer of foam rubber, then tacked fabric on top of that to hold it all together.

Thank God, my younger body was almost able to accommodate this self-induced torture device until I was able to acquire a regular spring and mattress.

Again, when I moved to New York City in the dark ages, I found myself in an uncomfortable situation in a five-floor walkup “cold water flat” (now illegal) where there was a bathtub in the middle of the kitchen. The tub had a flat wooden cover which served as a dining table when it was down. Nothing like eating on the same device used for cleaning oneself. It was primitive and far from a comfortable situation.

But my next apartment was in a new building in Brooklyn Heights. I had graduated from having to have two roommates to the luxury of living alone, but I had no furniture to start. My first purchases were a kitchen table set on the bargain floor of Macy’s and a Swedish modern sofa, purchased at a discount furniture store close out. The table set was a bargain because it came with only three chairs instead of four. I don’t know what happened to the fourth chair, but at the bargain price of only $35 for the whole set, I didn’t care that I could only invite a limit of two guests for dinner at a time. Not that I had yet learned anything about cooking. (And I still don’t, but, luckily, I eventually found a wife who’s a great cook).

The Swedish Modern sofa doubled as a bed: a foam-rubber nightmare that is responsible for my eventually banishing anything made of bounce-back material from my life. Now when I plop down on a pillowed chair, I expect it to stay plopped.

Having been educated at the College of William & Mary in that bastion of history, Colonial Williamsburg, I was very much into colonial-style furnishings, but could not yet afford them, and that Swedish Modern really went across my grain, both looks-wise and comfort-wise.

My next piece of furniture was a Chippendale-style settee purchased at that great store, B. Altman, in its Colonial Williamsburg shop. To make that purchase, I invited along a young woman who worked as a secretary in my publishing company. That piece of furniture was richly comfortable, and I still own it. I should say WE still own it, because I ended up marrying the young secretary I invited along for approval of the covering fabric I selected. Together we still enjoy sitting on the well-tufted piece.

But the most important thing in considering comfort and allowing for it is where we spend one-third of our life: the mattress (and as I write this, my TV is showing a Stearns and Foster commercial). My mattress is like a gentle massage to my body and helps me to lull myself to sleep in minutes.

In fact, one of my greatest regrets in terms of home furnishings is when I let go of a big and comfortable wing-backed chair that I thought would be too bulky for my downsized condo when I moved some years ago from a large colonial home. The buyers liked our taste and invited us to leave any furnishings for them along with the sale. At the time, I was glad that I didn’t have to find sources for disposing of the extra furnishings that we weren’t bringing with us. But to this day, I still regret losing that great comfortable piece.

I guess the moral of the story is to put comfort above anything else in your furnishing decisions. I think about that every time I sit in my newer wingback chair that isn’t nearly as comfortable as that old, unattractive, bulky –but comfortable — piece.

