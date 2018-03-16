Westlake Football Star Commits to Sacred Heart University

By Danny Lopriore

Rob DiNota began drafting a National Letter of Intent to play Division I football in his dreams more than 10 years ago. Last Friday, that dream came true with the stroke of a pen.

DiNota, a Westlake High School senior, signed a commitment to attend Connecticut’s Sacred Heart University in a ceremony in the school library with family, friends, coaches, administrators and teammates surrounding him.

“It has been my dream to play Division I football since I was a young kid,” said DiNota, who is also a star lacrosse player. “The search for colleges took a while. I was thinking about whether to play lacrosse or maybe D2 football, but Sacred Heart made the choice easy for me.”

DiNota, a quarterback and defensive back, compiled a superlative high school career while also starring for the Wildcats’ lacrosse team. He had a school record 2,987 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns this past fall and scored 36 touchdowns over his three-year career. His teams were a combined 25-7 over three years. DiNota was named Section 1 Class B Back of the Year for the fall season, and was also named first team All-State for the second straight season.

Athletic Director Donna Pirro hosted the ceremony that included some tears and hugs among the comments from Wildcats head coach John Castellano, Principal Keith Schenker, DiNota’s guidance counselor Tania Greco and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Guiney, among others.

After thanking his parents Pete and Maria, grandparents, siblings Peter and Angelina, high school coaches, youth coaches, administrators, trainers and counselors, DiNota signed his letter and posed for photos.

“Thank you to my mom, who has given me the structure, and my dad has taught me how to deal with adversity. They have made me who I am on and off the field,” DiNota said. “To my grandparents and siblings, thank you for your constant love and support. And to Coach Cass, who goes to the end of the earth and back for his players, you’ve sparked in me a passion for the game that I am forever grateful for.”

Castellano noted his protégé’s outstanding statistics and winning record with the team and recalled a recent football game where the coach said he “never had a player who possessed the will to win like DiNota.”

“It’s been an honor for me to coach you,” Castellano said. “More than what he’s done in the record books, it’s what he’s meant to this program as evidenced today of his teammates and members of the student body who have shown up. He’s that type of individual with a passion and enthusiasm in every thing he does.”

Pete DiNota said he was impressed with his son’s decision and the way he approached his next challenge. Sister Angelina is currently a student at Sacred Heart and the fact that the Connecticut college is within an hour’s drive made the choice more appealing to his family.

“I’m very proud of him because he had this dream and never gave up,” the elder DiNota said. “He knew he wasn’t going to be a big, overpowering player, so it took a lot of work and determination. I remember taking Rob to Sacred Heat when he was a freshman when his sister was looking at the college. He didn’t seem interested until they asked if anyone had aspirations of being a Division I player and he raised his hand. We all thought he’d go on to play lacrosse, but he wanted football. I guess it was meant to be.”

Maria DiNota credited her son’s success as a student/athlete to a special trait.

“Rob is a very determined person,” she said. “When he sets his mind to something, he does the work. I know he will be a success.”

DiNota, who scored the tying goal with just seconds to go in regulation in Westlake’s dramatic regional lacrosse overtime win over Long Island champion Babylon last spring, is looking forward to completing his academic year and enjoying another successful lacrosse season this spring. But he is already setting his sights on the fall.

“I had two offers to go play lacrosse, but my true passion was always football,” he said. “Sacred Heart is a great school academically and I think I can excel as a student and an athlete. I’ve learned here from Coach Cass and the other coaches to give 100 percent no matter what is happening on the field. I’m looking ahead to more of the same at Sacred Heart.”

The talented athlete did not specify whether he had a preference to play quarterback, defensive back or another position going forward.

“I’m going to be gaining some weight and working the training program Sacred Heat sent me,” he said. “I really want to thank the staff there for giving me this opportunity. I plan to be ready.”