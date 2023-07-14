Westchester to Hold Third Diverse Abilities Job Fair Next Week

During the first two Diverse Abilities Jobs Fair, Westchester County reserved space at libraries in Yonkers and White Plains as the hosting sites for the event.

The fairs proved to be so successful that officials needed to secure a larger venue.

On July 18, the county will be holding its third Diverse Abilities Jobs Fair, and this time they are aren’t taking any chances, deciding to open the Westchester County Center, this year’s site for the day, said Shari Rosen Ascher of the Office of Economic Development.

About 50 employers and service providers will be on hand next Tuesday looking for qualified people to fill positions. With the unemployment rate exponentially higher for people with disabilities compared to the rest of the population, it may not come as a surprise that for the first two years the fair turned out to be so popular.

“In the general population, the unemployment rate is very low right now, knock wood, but in the disability community it is exceedingly high,” Ascher said. “It can be as high as 60 percent, so we design these job fairs to give people with any type of disability – they do not have to divulge it – the opportunity to meet with representatives from different companies and organizations one on one and to get one-on-one time and to interview for jobs that exist and that they’re ready to hire for.”

The fair will be divided into two parts. First is the open house from 10 a.m. to noon, where any attendee can look to make connections with prospective employers and representatives from resources providers, Ascher said. After a one-hour lunch break, the next three hours will be for job interviews.

In order to set up and participate in interviews, individuals must pre-register for the event, she said. Anyone who is in need of special accommodations at the County Center must also pre-register.

Employers that are participating in the fair include Northwell Health, Goodwill NY/NJ, Westchester County, Amazon, AppleGreen, the state Department of Corrections & Community Supervision, Westchester County Airport and NewYork-Presbyterian, among others.

Among the resource providers that are expected to be on hand are the Hearing Loss Association, Commission for the Blind, Westchester Independent Living, Westchester Residential Opportunities, SPARC, ConConnect and Yes, She Can.

“I think this is going to be another great and exciting day,” said Evan Latainer, head of the county’s Office for People with Disabilities.

County Executive George Latimer said the fair also practices Westchester’s goal of inclusivity and to have all people reach their full potential.

“We want everybody in Westchester to be part of the family in Westchester and contribute in some fashion,” he said.

Assisting those with certain challenges is key not only to help them but it also helps the organizations identify and hire capable workers.

“These are the kinds of ways that we can really help people,” Ascher said. “If people can have good employment and feel good about themselves and holp support themselves, then there’s no limit.”

For those considering attending the Diverse Abilities Jobs Fair who are interested in registering, visit https://forms.gle/YNhANRcgpTJPihtv7.