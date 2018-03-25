Westchester March For Our Lives Rally Against Gun Violence Draws Thousands

Thousands of Westchester residents marched through White Plains on Saturday to demand stricter gun laws in hopes of putting an end to the rash of gun violence and mass shootings in schools.

The White Plains March For Our Lives rally stepped off from Post Road Elementary School and followed a route to the county courthouse as participants carried an array of signs and chanted “Enough is Enough” and other slogans. The impressive turnout mirrored what was seen in cities across the United States on Saturday afternoon, with some estimates pegging attendance between 7,000 and 9,000 people.

The nationwide marches were scheduled shortly after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14 that killed 17 people, including 14 students.

Once marchers reached the courtyard between the courthouse and the White Plains Public Library, student leaders from high schools across Westchester and Putnam counties delivered passionate speeches vowing to fight for tighter gun control legislation and to defeat elected officials who oppose them or stand in the way of their cause.

“School should not be a place where you fear for your lives,” said Kaitlin Balfe, a Fox Lane High School student. “In this country we may have a right to bear arms but we also have a right to an education and the right to feel safe while getting there. We have a right to be kids and we have a right to be heard.”

Among the changes the students called for are laws that would provide more robust background checks, raising the minimum age to buy a gun, prohibiting bump stocks to transform a firearm into an automatic weapon, extreme risk protection orders to allow a judge to temporarily bar a person who is a danger to themselves or others from owning a gun and banning assault weapons.

Kelly Marx, the student who organized the event, urged the crowd to educate themselves on which state legislators support these measures.

“I am tired and scared and I’ve had enough,” Marx said.

Brewster High School student Autumn Gerard said proposed commonsense gun laws wouldn’t infringe on a citizen’s Second Amendment rights but would make needed changes to make today’s society safer.

“If you’re a safe and responsible owner of a handgun what are you so afraid of?” Gerard said. “We are not trying to take your guns away, we are trying to regulate them. We’re trying to stop our children and our futures from being taken away. Because guns don’t die but children do, and our right to live will still outweigh your right to a gun every single time.”

While the march and rally was attended by many of the county’s elected officials, including Rep. Nita Lowey, state Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and County Executive George Latimer along with local, county and state lawmakers, comments delivered were confined nearly exclusively to the students. The lone exception was White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach who welcomed the crowd.

Although the motivation for March For Our Lives was last month’s tragedy Roach said he sees hope on the horizon. He said the reason why the United States sees more gun violence than nearly every other country is that guns are too accessible for too many people.

“There is joy that the majority is being heard, the majority is speaking out,” Roach said.

Woodlands High School student Kamran Larrow said despite the long list of horrific shootings that seem to be occurring with greater regularity and the imposing challenges created by the National Rifle Association, he is optimistic that there will now be change.

“It’s not a dream. It will happen,” Larrow said. “We must all stand up and we’ll stand up to the congressmen that act as puppets for the NRA.”

Other student speakers urged those in the crowd who want to see change to vote, not just in federal elections but in local and state contests as well. For those not registered to vote, it is time to sign up, the said.

“Mr. President, how many mass shootings will it take to have you change our gun laws?” said John Jay High School senior Sofia Rossi. “How many more students’ lives must be taken before you put pent to paper and take action?”

While the March For Our Lives events around the United States was a culmination of more than a month’s worth of mobilization since the Parkland shooting, Gerard said she and her peers across the nation plan to continue this fight until they see results.

“On the 14th we walked out (of school), today we marched and in November we’ll vote,” she said.

Many in the crowd who attended said they came not only because they want to see tighter gun legislation but to stand with the students who have been a source of inspiration. White Plains resident Jamie Price said she couldn’t be prouder of them.

“I needed to show the students that I support them,” Price said. “I support these young adults. They are my future and I look forward to my future – whatever I have left at my age – I look forward to my future because I know that’s who I have representing me. These kids are amazing.”