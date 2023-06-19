Westchester Man’s Greenland Hike to Honor Mother’s Alzheimer’s Battle

By Lily Spinda

Many people look forward to the start of summer for the warm weather, an upcoming vacation and the long hours of sunlight.

For Don Gibson, this week, the sun will never set.

People from around the globe will participate in the Alzheimer’s Association’s “The Longest Day” fundraiser. Many may choose to take part in or around their home communities or even at home or online.

But Gibson, 59, an English teacher at EF Academy in Thornwood, has taken a trip to Greenland to participate in the organization’s annual fundraiser. It’s an event held on the summer solstice every year to raise money for research to fight the darkness of the disease.

Gibson’s late mother, Elizabeth, died from Alzheimer’s disease three years ago at 95 years old.

“Greenland’s a really good place because it’s so vast and oppressive,” Gibson said.

This time of year, Greenland experiences the Midnight Sun, nearly round-the-clock light because of the Earth’s maximum tilt toward the sun on the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

His mother was a banker who graduated from Washington University, and previously battled cancer twice. Gibson described her as having been intelligent and brave.

“She was great and (a) sharp person, and to have Alzheimer’s take that away from her…that’s what’s so terrible about the disease,” Gibson said.

His sojourn to Greenland was not only motivated by his late mother. Gibson is writing a science fiction novel, and he finds it to be an inspiring place to write.

This is his fourth trip to the world’s largest island.

“I didn’t specifically come here to do the hike but I’m working on a book,” he said. “And it’s partially set here…It’s also a very good place to write because it’s very quiet.”

Gibson has spent the past seven years participating in The Longest Day fundraiser, hiking in several parks in New Hampshire and the Adirondacks.

“The hardest thing is getting here. To fly up here you have to go either through Copenhagen, Denmark or through Reykjavik, Iceland,” said Gibson. “Then you have to stay overnight and then fly there.”

“In terms of the hiking, it’s nothing really different than hiking in upstate New York,” added Gibson, who noted the terrain is mostly tundra and rock.

He brings lots of layers to wear and extra food and water. He expects temperatures to be between freezing and the mid-40s.

“It just is a little bit more remote,” Gibson remarked. “But it’s very similar to just hiking, going for a long hike.”

Gibson will be hiking for about 10 hours on a trail from the Eqi Glacier, about 50 miles north of Ilulissat, a coastal town in western Greenland, which is where he’s staying for most of his time there. He will be in Greenland for about a month.

He previously traversed the trail almost 10 years ago. Before the hike, he will take a boat to reach the glacier, staying in a camp near the site for two days.

For those struggling to take care of loved ones who suffer from Alzheimer’s, Gibson recommends that caregivers address the practical implications of helping someone with the disease.

“If you can make the arrangements knowing that someone has early indications, deal with the practicalities because the person has to be taken care of all the time,” he said. “It’s far too exhausting and draining to do it on your own. You definitely need (the) support and help of some sort of nurse or medical facility.”

Gibson hopes his hike in Greenland can help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease, and he remains hopeful more can be done to help those suffering from its grip. As of Sunday, he’s raised $3,320 with a goal of reaching $3,500, according to his team page.

“This affects an awful lot of people,” Gibson said. “I believe that we have the medical possibilities of doing it, but it just simply has to be funded and awareness has to be raised and I can do my small part to help that happen.”

For more information on The Longest Day, and how someone can participate in an activity or donate, visit www.alz.org/tld. To access Gibson’s team page, visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR/LongestDay2023/TheLongestDay?team_id=812514&pg=team&fr_id=16164