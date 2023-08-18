Westchester Jewish Music & Arts Festival Returns to Valhalla

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Celebrate the rich legacy and history of Judaism at the 47th Annual Westchester Jewish Music & Arts Festival on Sunday, Aug. 20, from noon to 6 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla.

“Our cultural festivals help to enlighten County residents of the wide variety of traditions and customs that make Westchester County a wonderful place to live and visit,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “The local populations are exceedingly open to sharing their traditions with everyone in the county and beyond.”

Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathleen O’Connor said, “It’s easy to see why these celebrations are among our most popular summer events. Families and friends will have a chance to soak up some culture through music, dance, and food as we enjoy the lazy days of summer.”

Seating will be informal. Bring blankets or folding chairs for seating on the lawn. No coolers will be allowed. Admission and parking are free. Pre-registration is requested.

Entertainment will feature Neshama Carlebach, special guests The Liz Queler Band and Urban Garage, plus The Levins, and Israeli Dancing with Leng. Festivities will include free face painting, Juggler Ned Gelfars, Kosher food vendors, arts and crafts and more.

The festival will be held rain or shine. Carpooling or taking mass transit is encouraged.

The final festival in the series is the Muslim Heritage Festival, which will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 6 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla.

The Jewish Music & Arts Festival is co-sponsored by Westchester County Parks and The Westchester Jewish Council.

Kensico Dam Plaza is located at 1 Bronx River Parkway in Valhalla.