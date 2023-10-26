Westchester DA Rocah Won’t Seek Reelection

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, who was elected in 2020, announced on Thursday that she will not seek reelection next year.

In a press release announcing her decision, Roach cited her office’s efforts to modernize the approach to criminal justice.

“I do not fit the mold of a career politician,” stated Rocah, who is in her first term. “I have approached the role of DA as I have always approached being a prosecutor over the past 20 years: I make decisions about cases and policies based on facts, law, public safety, and what is the right thing to do. I have never made decisions based on political or personal motivations.”

Rocah, a Democrat, pointed to priorities such as support for victims, increased efficiency, and building trust.

“We needed a balanced approach that was tough on violent crime and corruption, and flexible and creative with low-level, non-violent crime to help reduce recidivism, racism and unfairness in the criminal justice system,” Rocah said in the press release about her decision to enter the electoral fray.

The Scarsdale resident announced her candidacy in late 2019, with the former MSNBC pundit breaking the news on “Morning Joe.”

“It’s time for people to get off the sidelines and fight for what they believe in,” she tweeted the same day, on Dec. 4 of 2019. “That’s why I’ve made a huge decision — I’m running to be Westchester’s next District Attorney.”

The former federal prosecutor defeated Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino in the Democratic primary in July of 2020.

About a month-and-a-half before the general election that year, her Republican opponent, Bruce Bendish, ended his campaign, paving the way for her uncontested win.

In her press release, Rocah said she’s announcing now “to ensure that there is adequate time for qualified candidates to launch campaigns and for an orderly transition.”

Rocah, who is Jewish, said her decision to not seek reelection was made recently and was influenced, in part, by the Oct. 7 terrorist massacre in Israel.

“As I approached the decision whether to run for a second term, my thoughts have been occupied in recent weeks by the terrorist attack on Israel and the aftermath, which has profoundly and personally impacted me in ways that I did not expect,” she said. “I do not know what my next role will be. But I do know that I will work to raise public awareness and advocate for the extremely necessary ethical reforms for our county, continue to fight for truth and justice, and work on pressing national and worldwide issues.”