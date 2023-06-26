Westchester County Police Investigating Mt. Kisco Homicide

Westchester County police confirmed Sunday night that they are investigating a homicide in Mount Kisco that occurred after two people who live in a Lexington Avenue residence got into a dispute Saturday evening.

The village sent out a social media post late Sunday stating that there was a physical dispute, which resulted in a death. The suspect was apprehended, arraigned and remanded to Westchester County Jail. There was no threat to public safety.

No information was immediately known about the circumstances surrounding the death, the victim or the suspect.

This report will be updated on Monday as more details become