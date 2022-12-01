Kathy O’Connor, Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, is one of 24 women selected to receive the 2022 Women in Business Award from 914INC. Magazine.

Her work in the field spans over four decades, with her getting her start at the Village of Scarsdale’s Parks and Recreation department. When she came to Westchester County Parks in 1980, she began to lay the foundation of her now role in the department, quickly climbing up the ranks by implementing successful programs including summer camp at Mountain Lakes Park, designing and executing Westchester County Center events and successfully supervising hundreds of staff members.

O’Connor is the first female Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation and has been in this role since 2010. Under her supervision, the department has undergone several upgrades, including pools, golf courses and Playland; has won over a dozen awards including successfully receiving re-accreditation by the National Recreation and Park Association for three successive terms.

“I’m so honored to receive this award and recognition from 914INC. Magazine! The entire group of ladies awarded have opened doors for women of future generations and I’m thrilled to be a part of the movement,” O’Connor said.

The latter part of her term as Commissioner included an initiative that put Westchester County in the spotlight as Glen Island in New Rochelle became one of the first of its kind COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites and also worked with New York State to create a holdover hospital at the Westchester County Center.

“Congratulations, Commissioner O’Connor on this outstanding achievement! You have brought so much to the Westchester County Parks Department over your 10 plus years as Commissioner, solidifying the County as not only a great place to live – but a fantastic destination!” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “We appreciate your continued leadership for the future.”

