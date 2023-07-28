Westchester Celebrates Muscoot Farm Popularity, Capital Work

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Muscoot Farm earned the distinction of being the third most popular Westchester County recreational facility among respondents of a survey that was conducted over a three-month period last year.

County officials gathered last Thursday at the 777-acre farm on Route 100 in Katonah to review the recently released results of the Residents Recreation Preferences Survey of Westchester’s parks and to cut the ribbon on the farm’s Main House that underwent a $3.6 million capital improvement project.

“That is something to be said,” exclaimed Peter Tartaglia of the high popularity of Muscoot Farm. “It means it’s a destination, it’s a local park, but there are people from all over the county coming here (and) obviously from beyond as well. But this is a residents’ survey so this is a good day for Westchester County parks, Muscoot and the residents of Westchester County.”

The only venues that were more highly preferred than Muscoot Farm by the 792 respondents of the survey between early July and early October last year, were Playland and the County Center in White Plains. MBA Research was commissioned by the county to do the interviews and tabulate and report the findings.

Other notable results from the survey, the first conducted by the county in 14 years, showed that 88 percent cite walking, hiking and biking trails as an important need and an impressive 76 percent of respondents listed those features as the most important need.

Eighty percent of respondents indicated that they are satisfied with the value that county parks and recreation facilities provide and 91 percent have positive impressions of the physical condition of the facilities they have visited.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a positive effect on many of the more than 50 county parks and facilities. Of those surveyed, 43 percent stated that they had increased their use of county parks, nearly double the percentage of those who said their use of facilities decreased during that time.

The importance of the parks is a critical reason why the county invests millions of dollars to maintain and improve its recreation facilities. At Muscoot, there has been a completed $3.6 million Main House restoration project that included interior and exterior repairs to the building, including roof replacement, repairing leaks and siding and trim and a variety of other work. The Main House is used for various events, such as art shows, and could host weddings in the future.

Another $10.2 million in site improvements at Muscoot is beginning this summer, including new restrooms and a wastewater treatment system; reconstructing of gravel and brick walkways; resurfacing and reconfiguring of roads, the parking lot and entrance; reconstruction of fences; and repairing drainage.

Kathy O’Connor, the commissioner of county parks, recreation and conservation, said Muscoot’s popularity is likely linked to the fact that it’s a working farm with animals, there are programs for a variety of age groups and popular farmers market is there for about six months of the year.

“We’re just thrilled with what’s been done and what will be done soon,” O’Connor said.

“This park allows all ages, all ethnicities, it’s free at this point, and you can come at any time,” she added.

County Executive George Latimer applauded the work of Parks, Recreation and Conservation and for multiple county departments that helped to take on the ambitious improvements.

“So many different projects like this that are important that we hope to make the facility really survive over the next 10 years, 20 years and be enjoyed by young people and adults yet to come,” Latimer said.