Westchester Celebrates Advances Made for People with Disabilities

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Ryan Raicht

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado delivered a heartfelt speech on a stifling afternoon last Wednesday to activists, state and local officials and the general public on the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“This landmark civil rights law has made it possible for people with disabilities to participate fully in all aspects of society,” Delgado said during the celebration of the legislation at the Crawford Park Pavilion in Rye Brook.

Delgado also spoke about the progress that New York State has made on behalf of disability rights.

“Today, New York is a leader in the fight for disability rights,” Delgado said. “In this year’s budget, we’ve already begun to make real change, including significantly expanding New York’s Medicaid buy-in program for working people with disabilities so that people don’t have to choose between their health care and their jobs.”

The state has invested $1 billion to improve mental health care and is looking to eliminate the stigma that surrounds mental health issues, he said.

“It’s important to remember what grounds our commitment to equality and inclusivity,” Delgado said. “New York will wave the flag for love. New York will wave the flag for unity. New York will wave the flag for tolerance, compassion and thoughtfulness and love.”

This event was sponsored by Westchester Disabled on the Move, a nonprofit organization that provides resources for people with disabilities.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) was among the speakers, praising the work and efforts of Westchester Disabled on the Move and other organizations, such as Bronx Independent Living Services, Consumer Directed Choices and Family Services of Westchester, that have improved the quality of life for others. She expressed her gratitude for the people who have done the work to achieve critical advancements for those with disabilities.

“We’ve come a long way,” Stewart-Cousins said. “I am so privileged to be in a county that people get it, to be in a legislative body that people understand the importance of leading and being a New Yorker. Because we are proud of what we do, who we are, who leads us, and who we lead for.”

Town of Rye Supervisor Gary Zuckerman spoke about the progress he has seen in his town, which hosted the event.

“The Town of Rye walks the walk,” he said. “When I was first elected, our main goal was to increase the diversity and inclusion aspects of the Town of Rye. And that specifically includes making every single town facility accessible to every single individual, and we have succeeded.”

In the town park, for example, officials recently installed two new handicapped accessible ramps, he said.

Zuckerman also noted new sand wheelchairs to be used on the beach that are free. The town has also submitted a grant application to make the main bathhouse fully accessible.

“It’s a civil right. It’s not just that you should do it, it’s that you need to do it,” Zuckerman said. “Every resident of every town needs to be able to access every single facility that that community has, without exception.”