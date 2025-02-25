Westchester Arts Groups Face Federal Funding Dilemma Over DEI Policies

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Westchester County arts organizations are grappling with a controversial federal funding requirement forcing some groups to reconsider their diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility policies, better known as DEI.

The issue has come up in local arts circles recently, with organizational leaders discussing the implications of recent National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) funding criteria.

Marlene Canapi, a growth strategist at Arc Stages in Pleasantville – a nonprofit comprising three theater companies – told The Examiner that the conversation comes as area nonprofits are wrestling with how to apply for NEA funding under the revised guidelines.

In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Canapi stressed the importance of art as a unifying force, describing it as a “mosaic” that brings people together.

“Art is for all,” she said. “We don’t ask whether you’re red or blue. What we provide is for everyone. It’s about basic human kindness. DEIA doesn’t have to be a dirty word.”

Thankfully for Arc Stages, Canapi said, it does not rely heavily on federal funds. As a result, Canapi stressed how Arc won’t be changing a thing.

“I’m not doing it,” she said. “I mean, I just refuse.”

But she understands why other organizations across the county and the country will feel compelled to comply.

Although federal money hasn’t been a major source of Arc funding, the organization is familiar with the NEA application process.

“When we previously had to make the application we were asked to draft a mission, a statement,” Canapi said of the DEI guidelines. “And so I did, I drafted it to be added on to any application we make. It’s also on our website. So I guess that’s what they’re saying scrub that from your website.”

Canapi noted how state officials in the area have been very supportive of Arc’s mission.

Last year, for example, Arc Stages received a $500,000 state grant secured by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, to help fund the expansion of its theater space.

Assemblyman Chris Burdick, D-Bedford, has also been a significant advocate.

He told The Examiner Tuesday that he found the mandate to remove DEI references in grant applications “disheartening,” noting how “these vibrant arts organizations” serve “our entire diverse community.”

“The arts bring people together and help facilitate understanding and inclusion,” the assemblyman stated. “This mandate goes against the very heart of arts and culture. They have a proverbial gun to their heads, and understandably have no choice but to remove the references or risk losing their funding.”

The specific reference to arts groups ending DEI can be found in the NEA’s fiscal year 2026 grants for arts projects guidelines.

“In accordance with the President’s Executive Orders, the NEA will not fund projects that include DEI activities,” the language states.

On Jan. 20, on the first day of his new term as president, Trump signed an executive order to end all DEI programs, citing waste and discrimination, criticizing the Biden Administration for implementing “illegal and immoral discrimination programs.”

Last Wednesday, more than 400 artists signed a letter urging the NEA to resist restrictions on funding for DEI, as well as gender-related projects.

Also, earlier this month, on Feb. 6, the NEA announced it is canceling the Challenge America grant program, a funding source for small arts organizations in underserved communities, to focus on projects commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Kathleen Reckling, CEO of ArtsWestchester, could not be reached by the time this article was published.