Welcoming Refugees with Ted Buerger: Our Most Emotional Local Matters Episode Yet

This week on Local Matters Westchester, we speak with Ted Buerger, co-founder of Open Arms for Refugees — a volunteer-led group helping resettle families across our area.

Ted brings a powerful mix of compassion, insight, and personal emotion, sharing moving stories about local refugees. His group has helped settle 70 people — and he offers practical, inspiring ways you can make a real difference.

The first part of our conversation is educational and eye-opening, before shifting into some deeply emotional moments.

Listen right HERE.

Best,

Adam Stone

PS: Thanks, as always, to Genesis/Saw Mill Club for the generous support of our audio project.