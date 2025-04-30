Examiner Plus

Welcoming Refugees with Ted Buerger: Our Most Emotional Local Matters Episode Yet

Adam Stone

Ted Buerger and his colleagues with Open Arms for Refugees are dedicated to helping resettle refugee families in our local communities.

This week on Local Matters Westchester, we speak with Ted Buerger, co-founder of Open Arms for Refugees — a volunteer-led group helping resettle families across our area.

Ted brings a powerful mix of compassion, insight, and personal emotion, sharing moving stories about local refugees. His group has helped settle 70 people — and he offers practical, inspiring ways you can make a real difference.

The first part of our conversation is educational and eye-opening, before shifting into some deeply emotional moments.

Adam Stone

