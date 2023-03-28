Weekly Community Newspapers Should be Supported

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Passage of the New York Local Journalism Sustainability Act by the State Legislature is important to assure survival of local journalism. Most communities are down to one local daily or weekly newspaper. Newspapers have to deal with increasing costs for newsprint, delivery and distribution along with reduced advertising revenues and competition from the Internet and other news information sources.

Daily newspapers concentrate on international, Washington, Albany, business and sports stories. They have few reporters covering local neighborhood news.

Weekly newspapers fill the void for coverage of local community news.

I’m grateful that you have afforded me the opportunity to express my views via letters to the editor along with others who may have different opinions on the issues of the day.

Albany needs to join us in supporting weekly community newspapers. Readers patronize advertisers; they provide the revenues to help keep them in business. Let us hope there continues to be room for everyone including the Examiner News.

Larry Penner

Frequent Local Visitor/Faithful Longtime Reader

Great Neck