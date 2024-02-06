We Enjoy Our Own Valentine’s Day Tradition

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Starting in 1991, White Castle celebrated Valentine’s Day. This included reserved seating, tablecloths, balloons and decorations along with waiters or waitresses to serve you.

Over the years, my wife and I try to stop by our local White Castle on Valentine’s Day to consume sliders and fries. In the early 1960s, my parents would take me to White Castle. In those days, there was no seating area, just one long counter. Sliders were seven cents, or 14 cents for a double. As I got older, White Castle would become a late-night stop for a quick snack before going home.

Prior to our 1997 wedding, Frank Sinatra was quoted in GQ magazine saying he would always have White Castle hamburgers flown in to any performances in Las Vegas. We honored the Chairman of the Board and had 200 sliders delivered to the Sky Line Princess in Flushing as part of our wedding reception.

Fast forward to today. The owners of White Castle provide a reasonably priced night on the town for those on a budget wanting to celebrate Valentine’s Day. We enjoyed watching all the young couples, especially those with kids, and seniors having a great time.

We celebrate Valentine’s Day every day but look forward to another Valentine’s Day at our favorite White Castle in 2024!

Larry and Wendy Penner

Great Neck, N.Y.