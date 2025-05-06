Volunteers Tackle Pollution, Mayer on the Pod, Pleasantville Garden Club 

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Volunteers Tackle Pollution

Thousands of volunteers came together on May 3 for Riverkeeper’s Sweep 2025, taking action to clean up the Hudson River and its surrounding areas.

In his article, Examiner contributor Larry Epstein shares the story of how communities from across the region and beyond pitched in to remove trash, plant native species, and show their love for the river.

Since the Sweep started in 2012, Riverkeeper says tens of thousands of volunteers have cleaned up 382 tons of trash and planted or maintained nearly 9,000 native plants, Epstein notes in his piece.

“Trash chokes the river, and it’s dangerous to aquatic communities and wildlife,” Riverkeeper’s Senior Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator Katie Leung said. “Elected officials from both sides of the aisle support the Sweep. This is an issue that all people come together on – a clean river.”

To read Larry’s full article to see how these efforts are helping drive environmental legislation, click here.

Mayer on the Pod

We’ll be interviewing State Senator Shelley Mayer – Chair of the Senate Education Committee – this Thursday.

That means our Local Matters Westchester podcast will be coming out a little later than usual this week, but it should be an engaging conversation.

Stay tuned.

Pleasantville Garden Club

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, and if you’re like me – a bit of a last-minute shopper – or if you’re just looking to brighten up your yard, swing by Memorial Plaza in Pleasantville on Saturday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to noon for the Pleasantville Garden Club’s annual plant sale.

“It’s a highlight of the community’s year, notable not only for its array of herbs, vegetables, annuals and hanging baskets, but also because so many of the perennials are dug from members’ own gardens, which means we have more unusual and varied offerings than many other sales,” Elsbeth Lindner of the Pleasantville Garden Club said.

Definitely a nice way to spend a little time on Saturday, and hopefully find something special.

Best,

Adam Stone