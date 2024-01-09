Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Virtually Impossible to Provide Curriculum That is Completely Free of Bias

I applaud Chappaqua parents for supporting diversity, equity and inclusion principles as they demand changes to a curriculum potentially eliciting antisemitic bias (“Chappaqua Schools Redesigning Israeli-Palestinian Curriculum,” (December 26-January 1, The Examiner). Such actions resonate when compared to how conservative states are banishing LGBTQ and African American histories from their curricula.

I take pause, however, when the Chappaqua School District claims modifications will lead to unbiased instruction of the Middle East conflict. In truth, all history re-telling teems with bias – manipulated, consciously or unconsciously, by those making the history, those writing the history and what they include and exclude, those choosing the instruction materials, those teaching and those learning. I fully expect whatever improvements the district makes to be loaded with new biases, and debates will continue.

Schools must be truthful with students. Emphasize that they are learning history from specific points of view, generally those of the victors, and that consulting other, often conflicting, sources will afford them a fuller view.

Chandak Ghosh
Chappaqua

