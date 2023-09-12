Virginia Fleming

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Virginia V. Fleming, a resident of Meadowview at Wartburg, died peacefully on Sept. 4 at Calvary Hospital.

Virginia was born Nov. 18, 1926, in Mount Vernon to Violet and Charles Green. She was married to Samuel Fleming for 62 years. He predeceased her in 2015.

She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Sibio (Anthony) and Donna Primoff (Mark); four grandchildren, Daniel Sibio (Liz), Alyssa Maccarrone (Richard), Elias Primoff (Nicole) and Violet Jones (Gordon); and six great-grandchildren, Emma and Charlotte Maccarrone, Juliana and Isabel Sibio and Eudorra and Simone Primoff. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Alexander, and her family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Virginia to Swim Across America, P.O. Box 217, Larchmont, N.Y. 10538-0217.