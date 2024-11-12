Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Virginia Connelly died on Nov. 3 at the age of 96.

Born Mary Virginia Huebbe on Jan. 11, 1928, in the Bronx to William Huebbe and Mary Lucas, “Ginny” attended Holy Rosary grammar school and St. Barnabas High School where she excelled both academically and athletically. She attended City College for a year before marrying her husband, David Connelly, on May 7, 1949. Ginny moved from the Bronx to Pleasantville and lived there for over 60 years. Ginny was a fixture in the community, a proprietor of Connelly’s in the Old Village and employed at the Hawthorne Inn.

Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, David; son Michael Connelly; sister Joan Hart; brother William Huebbe; nephews Tommy Hart and Richard Huebbe; and nieces Debbie Gorman-Martin and Kitty Huebbe.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia Gorman, grandnephew Paul Nastasio and seven nieces and three nephews.