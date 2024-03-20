Vinjamuri Re-elected, Healy Wins Seat on Pleasantville Village Board

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

Trustee David Vinjamuri easily won re-election and Yemi Healy will be the new member of the Pleasantville Village Board after defeating Francesca Hagadus-McHale Tuesday night.

Peter Scherer ran unopposed to capture his sixth term as mayor.

Vinjamuri was the top vote-getter in the contest with a tally of 456. Healy finished second with 353 votes followed by Hagadus-McHale’s 297, according to totals from the Westchester County Board of Elections.

“I’m honored to be able to serve,” Healy said after the final votes were tabulated. “Francesca and David are amazing candidates and I am very grateful that people came out to vote.”

Healy said she has plenty to learn and a lot of listening to do.

“It’s more about me trying to connect to what the residents are desiring,” she said. “As a public servant you’re entrusted in trying to represent the village.”

Hagadus-McHale said throughout her campaign she met many wonderful people.

“The only way to drive engagement is to listen and talk with voters,” Hagadus-McHale said. “I ran a very good campaign addressing the issues and sharing my ideas for solutions. I wish the board luck in achieving those solutions.”

Hagadus-McHale noted that about 400 more people voted in last year’s Village Board election than this year.

“Voting is the most impactful thing you can do, more so than being vocal about an issue on social media,” she said.

Vinjamuri said he was looking forward to serving his third term as village trustee.

“I am grateful to the Village of Pleasantville for re-electing me and I pledge to serve faithfully and listen to all opinions as we navigate our course forward,” Vinjamuri said.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Hagadus-McHale and Healy in the campaign.

“I am grateful to Francesca for injecting energy and life into our election campaign and I plan to seek her aid in making this a better place for all of us. I’m also very excited to work with Yemi and thrilled to see a person who grew up here and went to our schools, return to Pleasantville and join our board.”

The trustees’ seats and mayor’s position are three-year terms, which begin on Apr. 1.