Vincent Golden

Vincent J. Golden of Putnam Valley passed away at the Castle Point VA Hospital in Beacon, N.Y. on May 11. He was 72.

Golden was born on Sept. 15, 1947, in Peekskill to the late Philip and Gladys (Lewis) Golden. He was predeceased by one brother, Kenneth (Judy) Golden, of Verplanck. He leaves behind his wife, Mary Jane Patterson; two daughters, Patti (Dan) Downey of New City and Debbi Golden of Wappingers Falls; grandchildren Danny, Sally, Michael, Zoe, Zachary and Mikila; and two nephews, Kevin and Joseph.

A Hendrick Hudson High School graduate in 1966, he was drafted in 1969 to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Returning home to Verplanck, he continued with the family business, Golden’s Tree Service, and later resided in Cold Spring.

Serving his country, he received much recognition for his valor and combat wounds. Golden was awarded a Silver Star in 1970. His citation read, “Specialist Golden’s gallantry in action and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit, and the United States Army.” He also received the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. He was a member of numerous veteran organizations, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Vietnam Veterans of America.

Golden was a good man and will be missed by all. Till we meet again, Homer.