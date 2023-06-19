Village, P’ville Police Reach Agreement on New Three-Year Contract

After a year of negotiations between the Police Benevolent Association and the Village of Pleasantville, a contractual agreement has been reached that will raise salaries for those serving in the municipality’s police department.

“These negotiations take time and we met several times during the year, which is the norm,” said Village Administrator Eric Morrissey.

The department’s previous contract expired in May 2022.

The new three-year contract grants a retroactive salary increase of 2.75 percent from last June. Wage hikes of 3 percent will go into effect immediately and again in June 2024.

The Pleasantville Police Department is the largest budget line for the village at roughly $7.5 million.

Nine police officers in the department, who had been earning from between $71,800 and $122,300 annually before the new contract was announced, will see wage increases increase to between $76,200 and $129,800 by the end of the contract next year. An officer can be in one of five grades, which determines salary within those ranges.

The four detectives’ pay has been $134,000 and will increase to $142,000 by next June, while salaries for the five sergeants will rise from $139,000 to $148,000 12 months from now.

Village officials prepared for the salary increases by setting up a contingency line within the village’s general fund.

“We budgeted what we believed would be the increase,” Morrissey said. “After the raises and retroactive pay is calculated, the village has 75 days to move funds from the contingency line to the police department personnel line.”