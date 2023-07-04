Victorious Brewster GOP Supervisor Candidate Appreciative for the Support

To the Residents of Southeast,

Thank you for having faith in me by the overwhelming show of support bestowed upon me in last week’s primary election for Town of Southeast supervisor.

When I began my campaign, I was well aware of the time, dedication and work needed in order to reach the goal I set for myself. At this point, I reached out to a trusted group of friends and family who have supported me in this decision.

During the 50 years I have lived in Brewster, I have been fortunate to be surrounded by strong, like-minded people who share the same goals in their desire to live here in the Town of Southeast. Everyone I asked, or who asked me to assist with the campaign, gave their total dedication and support. I am humbled and grateful for that support from old friends, new friends and family.

I am fortunate for this opportunity I have been given to serve Southeast. I would like to say that the hard work is done; however, I realize the real work has yet to begin.

I look forward to working with the entire staff in the Town of Southeast as well as the Town Board members in moving forward striving to further improve our town.

Thank you everyone.

Nick Durante

Brewster