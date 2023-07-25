Victoria Mueller

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Victoria, 96, of Stamford, Conn., beloved wife of Harold Mueller (deceased), passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, July 19.

Victoria was born in New York City on Mar. 15, 1927, to Ernestine (Thiele) and Joseph Milazzo. She met her husband, Harold, while working at the Lily Cup Company, and they married soon after in 1951. During their life together they lived in Queens and Hicksville, L.I. before settling in Armonk where they raised their children. They were engaged in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church where Victoria spent many years at Treasures, the church thrift shop, putting her vast knowledge of antiques and collectibles to good use. They later moved to Stamford to be closer to family.

Victoria is survived by her son, Steven (Fran), of Stamford, daughter Wendy of Providence, R.I. and six grandchildren, Kristopher, Maya, Jordan, Hilary, Erik and Ilana.

Funeral services will be held at St. Stephen’s Church in Armonk on Wednesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Stephen’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Victoria’s name to Fairfield County House where her last few days were spent in comfort and dignity. For more information, visit www.fairfieldcountyhouse.org.