Victim Speaks Out at Hearing on Proposed ATV Law in Yorktown

Yorktown resident Ed Moffett is lucky to be alive.

On Aug. 27, 2023, Moffett, 64, tried to prevent a group of mostly teenagers illegally operating ATVs from damaging the Hunterbrook ballfield behind his home.

One of the operators, Kyle Frankild of Yorktown, who was 21 at the time, allegedly intentionally drove an ATV directly at Moffett at a high rate of speed, causing two broken ribs, facial fractures, a broken leg and traumatic brain injuries.

Moffett lost so much blood that he was 10 minutes away from dying before Advanced Life Support personnel arrived and treated him at the scene.

“I have been suffering for the last seven months,” Moffett said at a March 19 Yorktown Town Board meeting during a public hearing on a proposed law regarding the usage of ATVs. “I had to get run over before this could get any attention.”

“I don’t want to have someone die for a law to be passed,” he added.

Frankild, who sustained injuries to his face in the incident, was charged with the felony counts of Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Leaving the Scene of a Serious Injury Auto Accident and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree. An investigation revealed the ATV he was driving was stolen in 2021 from Suffolk County.

The law Yorktown officials are trying to craft aims to make a distinction between all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and electric bicycles, while including provisions that can help police in their enforcement efforts of what has been an increasing problem in town.

“There have been meetings about this in Yorktown since 2009, but nothing has been done,” Moffett said. “It’s just crazy. I really blame the parents. The laws have to be so much stricter.”

Deputy Supervisor Ed Lachterman said he has often called police about unlawful ATV operators in his neighborhood.

“There are people who sort of spoil this for everyone,” Lachterman said. “No matter what we regulate and what we say unfortunately there will be people who ignore it.”

Councilman Sergio Esposito conceded the proposed law is “a long time coming.”

“The challenge is you can’t control bad judgement,” he said. “We’re trying to give law enforcement the tools they need.”

Dan Strauss, 83, said the town should honor Moffett for trying to preserve a part of Yorktown.

“He’s collateral damage. He nearly died,” Strauss stressed. “The point is to enforce the laws. The fines should be $5,000, not $500. That would put some teeth in it.”

The Town Board said it would be consulting with Police Chief Robert Noble and Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli when going back to the drawing board to rewrite the proposed legislation based on feedback it received from residents.