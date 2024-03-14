Veterinary Clinics Seek Zoning Text Changes to Operate in Mt. Kisco

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two veterinary facilities appeared before the Mount Kisco Village Board last week requesting zoning text changes to allow their operations to move into zones that currently prohibit that use.

VCA Animal Hospitals is seeking to move into a vacant space of more than 6,000 square feet at Crossroads Plaza at 657 E. Main St., which is in the General Retail zoning district.

Meanwhile, a smaller practice, C&T Veterinary Services, hopes to lease about 2,600 square feet at 40 Radio Circle, formerly occupied by the Karafin School. That property is in the Research & Development District.

Both applicants are before the Village Board looking for the text changes because veterinary uses are only allowed in Mount Kisco’s Light Manufacturing and Service Commercial districts, said attorney Charles Martobano, representing Crossroads Plaza, the property owner at 657 E. Main St.

Martobano said the need for a veterinary hospital is supported by recent statistics showing that about 70 percent of people have pets. It is also conveniently located near the intersection of routes 117 and 128, and can attract pet owners from the neighboring communities of New Castle, North Castle and Bedford.

“We are preparing to build a true state-of-the-art hospital at the south end of the village and is a site ideally suited for our use in our opinion,” said Steve Rich, vice president asset management for VCA Animal Hospitals.

Among the services that would be available at the VCA would be surgery and radiology. There would be no boarding of animals unless a pet undergoes a procedure and its owner is unable to retrieve it that day.

On Feb. 20, the village’s Planning Board concluded that it “generally agrees” that the operation would be an appropriate use for the site.

“Such use(s) may also be appropriate in other districts in the village,” the Planning Board concluded last month. “The Planning Board and the Planner also agree with the petitioner that the proposed location would be appropriate for such use.”

Village Trustee Karen Schleimer said the property is in close proximity to residential developments and that there should be concern about noise.

“I do live in one of the communities adjacent to the Crossroads, so my concern is to protect the neighborhood,” Schleimer said.

Martobano said VCA Animal Hospitals wants to be good neighbors and will take the necessary steps to prevent noise, odors and disturbance to other tenants and properties.

A public hearing before the Village Board will be needed to decide on the zoning text change.

Veterinarian Lindsey Thomas of C&T Veterinary Services, which currently operates in another nearby community, also addressed the board, advocating for a text change for the Radio Circle property. Thomas said that with more people having taken on pets during the pandemic, there is a need for more veterinary services in the area.

“We currently work in a neighboring town and we have found more and more through the last few years that our client base has come from Mount Kisco and surrounding towns, showing there is actually a need for more veterinary care in Mount Kisco itself,” Thoms said.

The village currently has one veterinary clinic within its jurisdiction.

The Village Board referred C&T Veterinary Services to the Planning Board for its opinion on the request.