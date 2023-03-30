Veterans Treatment Court Opens in Putnam County

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Putnam County Veterans Treatment Court (VTC), a specialized court targeting veterans charged with felonies who may be suffering from addiction, mental health issues and other combat-related disorders, opened last week in the Putnam Supreme and County Courthouse in Carmel.

The new court is a partnership of the Ninth Judicial District, the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office, the local defense bar, the U.S. Department of Veterans Administration and local services providers.

Hon. Joseph Spofford, who also presides over the county’s Drug Treatment Court, will preside over the new VTC.

“Putnam County Court is proud and honored to provide a Veteran’s Treatment Court to those men and women who have served our nation in the armed services,” Spofford stated. “To those veterans who are suffering from substance abuse issues, PTSD and other related ailments, our court will provide the services and resources that you have earned and are entitled to. We recognize, appreciate and are thankful for the service and sacrifices that each of you have made to protect and ensure our freedom. This court is committed to providing our veterans with all resources available to provide for their recovery.”

Veterans who are not considered a public safety threat and are willing to comply with court-imposed conditions will be considered for participation in the VTC. Referrals for the VTC can be made by town and village magistrates, defense counsel, prosecutors, clinicians, probation, veteran service agencies and other sources. All referrals will be vetted by the Putnam District Attorney’s Office and the respective defense attorney.

The court will hear felony and misdemeanor cases. Veterans will be assessed to determine eligibility for substance abuse, healthcare, housing and other services and benefits. Participants may have their charges reduced or dismissed upon successful completion of treatment and other court requirements.

“The Putnam County District Attorney’s Office is honored to be a part of a program that affords our veterans the specialized attention and resources necessary to address service-related ailments as an alternative to traditional criminal prosecution,” said District Attorney Robert Tendy. “We are humbled and privileged at the opportunity to help those who have sacrificed so much, including their sobriety and mental health, for our freedoms. My office is fully committed to maintaining an active, productive role in the lives of our veterans along their journey of hope, self-appreciation and recovery.”

With the launch of the Putnam County VTC, there are now 37 Veterans Treatment Courts operating in 26 New York counties. More Veterans Treatment Courts are in the planning stages.