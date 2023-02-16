Veteran Members Shepardson, Messner to Leave Chap Board of Ed

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Chappaqua Board of Education will be losing its two most experienced members at the close of the current school year. Last week President Jane Shepardson and Vice President Warren Messner announced that they will not seek re-election this spring. When their terms expire on June 30, Shepardson will have completed her sixth year on the board while Messner will have served for 10 years.

Shepardson said it was time to make way for the next generation of community leaders to continue the work to move the district forward.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve this community in this capacity, and I have a tremendous respect and admiration for everyone on this stage and so many people in this district and in this community,” she said at the Feb. 8 board meeting.

“I’m not leaving town,” Shepardson continued. “I still plan being around for a while, but Warren and I are at different stages of our lives now; I’m in a different place than I was six years ago.”

Shepardson mentioned that her children are now grown and have graduated from the district, but suggested that new blood would be helpful.

“We’ve always been able to maintain good balance on the board with older and younger parents/residents and I hope that we can continue to do so,” Shepardson said. “Being on the board is a tremendous way to support your community and make a difference in the lives of all of our students and families and residents.”

Messner also publicly stated that he wouldn’t run for another term and said he would talk more about his decision at another time. The board and the district will be in good hands, he said.

“I’ve enjoyed serving our community, but more important, I’ve enjoyed serving the children of our district and our community,” Messner said.

Of the remaining board members, Hilary Grasso has served the longest, having been elected in 2019 and winning a second three-year term last year. Cailee Hwang and Ryan Kelsey are both in their first terms.

Petitions for the Board of Education will be available at the district clerk’s office and must be returned by Apr. 17 to be on the ballot for the May 16 election.