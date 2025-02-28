Understanding Heart Rates

Dr. Gary Gabelman, Cardiology

Understanding the importance of your heart rate is a key component of maintaining good heart health. Maintaining a proper heart rate during physical activity and at rest is important – though not everybody is aware of just how important it is.

In general terms, a heart rate is as its name indicates: the rate at which your heart beats. A normal resting heart rate falls in the 60-to-100 beats per minute (bpm); obviously when exercising or otherwise engaged in a significant physical activity, that rate will increase.

Consistently having a heart rate that is too high (100 bpm at rest) or too low (under 60) can result in heart failure, stroke, or even sudden cardiac death. Symptoms for both conditions can include those associated with a serious cardiac event; treatments can vary from medications (or avoidance of certain medications) to supervised exercises and even surgery.

Keep in mind that an easy way to calculate your maximum predicted heart rate is to take 220 minus your age. The following are recommended average heart rates by age, as provided by the American Heart Association. These figures are only to be used as a general guide, as they do not take into account pre-existing health issues and other factors.

Note that the chart includes a “target heart rate zone.” This underscores the fact that your heart rate during moderate-intensity activities is about 50-70% of maximum recommended heart rate, while during vigorous physical activity it’s about 70-85% of the maximum.

Target Heart Rates Chart Age Age-predicted Maximum

Heart Rate Target HR Zone 50-85%

of Maximum Rate 20 years 200 bpm 100-170 bpm (50-85% of 200) 30 years 190 bpm 95-162 bpm 40 years 180 bpm 90-153 bpm 50 years 170 bpm 85-145 bpm 60 years 160 bpm 80-136 bpm 70 years 150 bpm 75-128 bpm

Determining your overall heart rate can be done at a doctor’s office, or through a wide variety of heart-tracking devices, including some home equipment like treadmills and many smart watches. Be mindful, though, that such wearable devices, while generally accurate, are not as accurate as specific medical devices. An inaccurate device definitely has the potential to increase your heart rate!

It is also possible to check your heart rate by yourself, without a doctor or device. You can do this by placing two fingers between the bone and the tendon over your radial artery, located on the thumb side of your wrist. When you feel your pulse, count the number of beats in 15 seconds. Multiply this number by four to calculate your bpm. Again, this may not be the most precise way to measure your heart rate, but it should give you a pretty good idea.

When exercising, it is recommended to warm up first; this slowly increases your heart rate, thereby not putting sudden stress on your heart, acclimating your body to increased activity levels, and generally lessening your chances of injury. Properly cooling down after exercise gradually reduces stress and helps your body transition more smoothly to its resting state.

Keeping current with your heart rate is a good way to stay in touch with how well your heart is operating. I recommend that everyone check their resting heart rate at least once a week, or more often for those over the age of 60. You can even try to do so at the same time each day, which should eliminate at least some variables. When engaged in physical activity, I advise my patients to check their heart rate during that activity to make sure it’s on track with similar exercise they’ve done previously.

As always, a physical exam with your doctor should take place annually, and certainly more often if you are experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms; again, if those symptoms persist, get to your hospital’s emergency department as soon as possible.

Maintaining healthy habits – including remaining aware of your heart rate – is of great significance as you go through life. If you haven’t already done so, have a discussion with your regular doctor about the best path forward for you.

Dr. Gary Gabelman is a cardiologist at White Plains Hospital. He sees patients at our White Plains office. To make an appointment, call 914-849-4800.