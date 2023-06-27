Underhill Farm to Save Taxpayers Money, Build Much-Needed Housing

Underhill Farm is laying out $1,238,000 for the Underhill Avenue-Route 118 intersection improvements. It didn’t have to. All that it was required to do was make up for the new traffic impact of its completed project. That means it could have spent only about $175,000.

But the developers are civic-minded good guys. They’re going above and beyond – ultimately covering $628,000 from their own pocket – because it’ll benefit Yorktown. The other $610,000 will be returned to them over three years as part of a tax abatement on the commercial aspect of the project. Read that again: Underhill Farm ultimately will pay $628,000, more than three times what was required.

In the end, it’s a big win for Yorktown and the state Department of Transportation (DOT). DOT acknowledges it doesn’t have the money or plans to repair the intersection on its own. They both don’t have to pay one dime to start this project that is desperately needed. The town is getting the intersection fixed for half-price. The town and taxpayers benefit from a great solution. Traffic will be far better. And downtown will be more appealing.

Underhill Farm is doing Yorktown a generous favor by saving us money; plus, they are giving us beautiful property with housing. That’s the truth. These are the real facts.

Let the truth be heard.

Thank you.

Daryl and Len Lindholm

Yorktown