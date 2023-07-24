Underhill Farm Mixed-Use Project in Yorktown Approved

In low key fashion, the Yorktown Planning Board last week unanimously approved the mixed-use project Underhill Farm on the property on Underhill Ave. that once housed the Soundview Preparatory School and Beaver Conference Farm.

The July 17 approval of the site plan and special permit gives Unicorn Contracting the go-ahead to construct 148 residential units – 68 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, 48 three- and four-bedroom townhouses and 32 one- and two-bedroom condominiums –and 15,600 square feet of commercial space, along with the restoration of the historic mansion that has become the central part of the almost 14-acre site.

“I know this wasn’t any easy one for you,” Unicorn President Paul Guillaro remarked after the board’s vote. “I think you’ll be happy with the result.”

A second access from Underhill Ave. is proposed, along with an estimated $1.2 million of road improvements at the intersection of Rt. 118 and Underhill. Unicorn is also making a $225,000 donation to the town’s Parks and Recreation Department and opening up a planned park on the property to the general public.

The project is located within the recently adopted overlay zone in the Yorktown Heights business hamlet.

“The redevelopment of this site accomplishes several of our goals for the Yorktown Heights business hamlet,” said Yorktown Supervisor Tom Diana. “We are bringing a large, formerly tax-exempt property back on to the tax rolls; we are creating new housing opportunities for our older neighbors who want to downsize from homes; and we are preserving a historic mansion.”

During last week’s meeting, Aaron Bock, who was filling in for Chairman Richard Fon, suggested the board delay voting on a pending negative declaration and the draft site plan resolution until Fon could participate, possibly at a special meeting of the board, despite conceding, “We have devoted considerable time and energy to get the project to the point where it is.”

However, the other members decided there were no compelling reasons not to move forward.

“We’ve discussed this so many times,” Planning Board member William LaScala said. “I don’t know why we can’t move forward. I know everything I am going to know about this.”

Last month, the Planning Board held a four-hour public hearing where residents continued to debate the project.

Unicorn representatives said the $60 million project, which has been the subject of more than 20 meetings during the last 15 months, will generate $13 million in property taxes over 10 years and offer much-needed housing for individuals 55 and older.

Many residents praised the housing options being offered, while other residents and some town committee members argued the density was too much and would make existing problematic traffic conditions worse. Others questioned how seniors would be able to afford to live in the development.

Planning Board attorney James Glatthaar said the 40-page negative declaration, which states the project will not create any adverse environmental issues, and the site plan resolution were thoroughly crafted.

“A lot of work went into this negative declaration,” he said. “This information was targeted and useful for the applicant and the public. Nobody can say anything was being hidden or lost in the ethos.”