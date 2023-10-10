Ulaj’s Knowledge of District and its Values Will Serve Residents Well

Amid all of the hoopla over the 2024 national election, it’s easy to forget that we will be going to the polls next month, on Nov. 7, to elect, among others, the Westchester County Board of Legislators. And we in the 9th District (Cortlandt, Croton-on-Hudson, Ossining, Briarcliff Manor) are fortunate that Emiljana Ulaj is running on the Democratic line for our legislative seat.

Emiljana is intelligent, articulate, personable, persuasive and her values are widely shared among the citizens in our district. She knows us well and will do an exceptional job representing our interests.

Constituent service is also a major responsibility of any legislator, and it has been notably absent in the 9th District for the past several years. I had a question on county policy that I had spent months trying to get answered by our current representative – all to no avail. I happened to mention it informally to Emiljana and, within a week or so, I had a detailed response. And she’s not even on the board yet! That’s the kind of outstanding constituent service we can expect when Emiljana takes her seat.

I know her name is hard to pronounce and even more difficult to spell. But have no fear, it will be printed proudly on your ballot and all you need do is mark the box next to her name.

Please join me on Nov. 7 and help send Emiljana Ulaj to the County Board of Legislators in White Plains. You will never regret that decision.

Joel E. Gingold

Croton-on-Hudson