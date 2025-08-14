Two-Time Cancer Survivor on Healthy Living Mission with Local IV Therapy Biz

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

On this episode of Local Matters Westchester, Andrea Della Murra — two-time breast cancer survivor and owner of The DRIPBaR Rye — shares how her health journey inspired her to start the business 15 months ago.

She explains what IV drip therapy is all about, shares success stories from local clients, and answers common questions from skeptics.

Della Murra also previews a Support Connection fundraiser at The DRIPBaR Rye on Thursday, Sept. 18, featuring keynote speaker David Pogue of CBS Sunday Morning, who will present “Healthcare: AI Gets Real.”

Big thanks, as always, to Genesis/Saw Mill Club for sponsoring these local conversations.

