Two Strong Choices for Yorktown Super; Experience, Continuity Gets Nod

The Town of Yorktown has suffered more than its share of tragedies in recent years with the sudden losses of a police officer, a highway worker and, three months ago, Supervisor Tom Diana.

Diana died just a few days after taking the oath of office for his first full term, leaving a void in the community that he called home for all of his 66 years and creating an unprecedented situation at Town Hall.

After taking time to grieve and ponder if he had the will and desire to fill his close friend’s shoes, Councilman Ed Lachterman, who was re-elected to a third term as Diana’s running mate, took on the responsibilities of running the town as deputy supervisor, and it appears the town hasn’t missed a beat.

Now, Lachterman is squaring off with Jann Mirchandani on Apr. 16 in a special election to earn the right to serve the remaining 20 months of Diana’s unexpired term. Mirchandani, a newcomer in Yorktown’s political arena prior to last year, came up short against Diana but has run her latest campaign like a grizzled veteran with a purpose.

Both Lachterman and Mirchandani possess backgrounds and credentials that should make residents feel confident that either candidate could serve as an effective leader.

The big difference that sets them apart is government experience and knowing the lay of the land, something that often can be difficult to navigate without at least having dipped a toe onto a volunteer committee or board.

Could the Town Board, currently comprised of four Republicans, benefit from having someone with a different political affiliation? One-party rule is seldom the best way to function, but, as Lachterman has pointed out, these are the representatives that residents have supported. In November, four Democrats, including Mirchandani, ran for office, but only Town Clerk Diana Quast came out on top. Lachterman earned the most votes in the Town Board race.

A strong case can also be made that Yorktown, still reeling from Diana’s passing, doesn’t need another major change at the top when Lachterman is just settling into his new role. Mirchandani could be a fast learner, but she would still be greatly outnumbered on the board and face some tough hurdles getting the other four members, which would include Lachterman, to shift their priorities to satisfy her agenda for the town.

Yorktown is one of those municipalities facing the challenge of trying to retain its country charm while also developing properly to serve the needs of a changing residential population. Route 202 is beginning to take on a Central Avenue-in-Yonkers feel with new chain stores and increased traffic. But the hamlet of Yorktown Heights is in need of a facelift.

Lachterman has taken a measured approach to most issues while in office and has demonstrated that the best interests of the majority of residents have guided his decisions.

Mirchandani has tackled some important issues that should remain in the forefront for the board, and would be an asset to serve the town in some capacity in the near future.

However, in next week’s special election, Lachterman is the better choice to continue helping Yorktown heal and move forward seamlessly.